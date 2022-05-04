British officials explore investment, business opportunities in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The possibility of collaborative investment opportunities between the government of Andhra Pradesh and the British government in various sectors were brought to the fore by Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath during his courtesy visit with Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, Andrew Fleming.

During the meet held on Tuesday, Dr Andrew termed IT as the most emerging sector in the country and Vizag can take advantage of it by converting some of its factories into IT in order to generate more employment opportunities. This, Dr Andrew felt, would aid in bringing back the workforce that had left the city during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner of South Asia, British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai, Alan Gemmell OBE mentioned that AP being the top exporter of marine and aqua exports, the British High Commission expressed interest to co-host shrimp summit to enhance trade relations.

Meanwhile, the IT Minister sought support of the British High Commission for building the sector and suggested trade partnerships through summits. Also, the British High Commission evinced interest in renewable energy and suggested the AP government to make use of its long coastline by exploring offshore wind energy opportunities as many UK-based companies are looking forward to investing in it.

Among others, Deputy Head of Mission, Head of Trade and Investment Varun Mali, K Rameshwar and Amuktha Meher of AP Economic Development Board were present.