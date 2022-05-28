Bus yatra is nothing but to divert public's attention: BJP

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government formed all corporations in the state but failed to allocate funds and did not provide even minimum facilities for the same, alleged BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said very few funds were allocated in the budget to various corporations and they were also diverted to 'Navaratnalu' schemes.

He opined that the ministers' 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri YSRCP Bus Yatra' was meant to mislead the people of Andhra Pradesh and divert their attention. "Will social justice be meted out if they were given ministerial berths? Do the ministers who boarded the bus know what their ministry is and what is going on in their department?" he questioned.

Responding to the remarks made by the state Legislative Assembly Speaker ThammineniSeetharam, the MP said the remarks made by the Speaker during the bus tour in Srikakulam were highly objectionable. GVL said political criticism should not be made while holding constitutional position.

Further, Narasimha Rao clarified that the Centre had given legal and constitutional powers to the BCs and that it would be termed as social justice.

Speaking about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Davos, GVL wondered what the CM had achieved from the trip at a time when the state exchequer had hit rock bottom. "One of the Telangana ministers made remarks that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was actually shooing the flies in Davos. But the presentation is something else," the MP pointed out.

Neighboring state Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded that Tamil language should be recognised as the national official language in a recent meeting attended by the Prime Minister. However, in AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is trying to implement English medium in the schools instead of Telugu, he pointed out. The MP pointed out that it was not appropriate, and Telugu should be continued as the medium of instruction.

Referring to the arson in Amalapuram, GVL said Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and ruling party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were responsible for it and vote bank politics was the main reason for the violence witnessed in Konaseema. GVL Narasimha Rao condemned the allegations made by the YSRCP that the BJP was involved in the conspiracy. He made it clear that the BJP would not support such acts of violence or even anti-democratic activities by any means.