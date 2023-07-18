Campaign to check drug menace soon, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy stressed on the need to break the chain of drugs and narcotics supplies. The two officials said the district administration will give cash award to people, who gives information about drug peddlers, assuring that their identity will not be revealed to anyone.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha presided over the third district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting here on Monday.

Speaking at this meeting, SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that good results can be achieved by curbing drug supply with identifying the supply chain route and persons involved in the supply. He said information should be given to the police about production, manufacture, transportation and supply of narcotic substances like ganja and drugs and they will be given a cash reward of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

SP Sudhir said field level teams will be formed to break the supply chain and identify the culprits involved in ganja and other narcotics supplies. He said recently, four people were arrested in a drug case. Special checkpoints have been set up at the road entry points in the district to prevent transportation of narcotics. So far 10 kg of ganja has been seized from them. The SP also asked the railway officials to increase vigil and inform the police on ganja transportation.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that in the next two months, special awareness programmes will be organised at schools, colleges, universities levels and hostels to sensitise the students. She said action plan will be prepared to check drug menace.

The Collector and SP called upon all the systems to work together to curb the use of ganja and narcotics in the district. The Collector suggested that SEB, Forest, and Police officials should work together and prepare a road map to check the transportation and use of ganja. Officials said that under Nasha Vimukti Bharat, awareness programmes are being conducted by government departments for eradicate the drug menace. As part of this, various programmes are being organised through rehabilitation centres.

SEB officer P Soma Shekhar, District Forest Officer B Nagaraju, Enforcement Superintendent M Rambabu, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, DPRO ML Acharyulu, DEO S Abraham, Drugs Officer Nagamani, Psychologist Dr S Neelima and others participated in the meeting.