Centre encouraging sportspersons through 'Khelo India': GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said youth can get job opportunities through sports.

Participating as a chief guest in the South India Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held at Gajuwaka here on Sunday, the MP said a complete healthcare is possible only by including workout in the daily routine and through body building, one can maintain good health.

He said the BJP-led Union government encouraged the development of sportspersons through the 'Khelo India' scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said that every individual should feel proud that Visakhapatnam is leading in organising sports events in Andhra Pradesh. A large number of sportspersons from South Indian States participated in the competition. Representatives from various associations Anand Kumar, Manikanta, and BJP leaders Garikina Pydiraju and Rahul participated in the programme.