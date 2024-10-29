Centre’s support to AP is always there: Bandi Sanjay

Visakhapatnam: India is going to be the third-largest economy in the world by 2028, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Before giving away appointment letters to the new recruits of Rozgar Mela organised at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay said that the country’s economy was in the 11th position before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. “But now, it is the fifth largest economy in the world, competing with the US and China,” the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs stated with a tinge of pride.

Speaking about Andhra Pradesh’s development, he stated that Modi is certain to develop AP on all fronts. “The double-engine sarkar that exists at the Centre and in the state has a single-minded dedication towards progress. As promised during election time, all the projects will be completed as assured, including the Polavaram project. After elections, the Prime Minister’s sole commitment is towards development of the country and irrespective of the parties that govern, the PM accords equal priority to all the states,” he reiterated.

Notwithstanding political conflicts and stark criticism, Bandi Sanjay mentioned, Modi stays focused on his goals to develop the country on diverse fronts.

As part of the Rozgar Mela, appointment letters were distributed to 40 different locations across the country wherein thousands of recruits are set to join a number of ministries and departments.

As many as 51,236 appointment letters were distributed as part of the Rozgar Mela held on Tuesday.

In Visakhapatnam, about 110 candidates received appointment letters on the occasion.

Congratulating the youth for receiving appointment letters on the occasion of ‘Dhanteras’, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment towards prioritising employment generation and empowering youth by facilitating them with umpteen opportunities to contribute to the nation-building. “In just two days, we will be celebrating Diwali which is special this year as after 500 years, Ram Mandir has been consecrated in Ayodhya,” the PM said through a video conference.