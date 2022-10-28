Chandrababu condemns arrests of TDP leaders in Visakha, says will not stop protests

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to lash out at the arrests in Visakhapatnam. He said that he strongly condemns the government's obstruction of the TDP's struggle against YCP exploitation in North and made it clear that the struggle of their leaders will not stop. Naidu said that detaining even women leaders is a proof of the anarchy of the rulers.



He said that the government is afraid of the TDP's fight because they have looted the government lands and people's property in North Andhra. He said that the slogan of "Save North Andhra" will not stop no matter who stops it.



Chandrababu (TDP Chief) tweeted that YSRCP's atrocities on Rushikonda destruction, Dasapalla land looting, property grabbing, ganja cultivation and sale, illegal mining will be put before the people and assured that TDP would stand by people of North Andhra.

రుషికొండ విధ్వంసం, దసపల్లా భూముల దోపిడీలు, ఆస్తుల ఆక్రమణలు, గంజాయి సాగు-అమ్మకాలు, అక్రమ మైనింగ్‌ పై వైసీపీ దారుణాలను ప్రజల ముందు ఉంచి తీరుతాం. ఉత్తరాంధ్రకు అండగా నిలుస్తాం.(3/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 28, 2022



