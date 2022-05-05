Chandrababu meets party leaders in Vizag, asks cadre to take Badude Badudu program to every household

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed party leaders to take the 'Badude Badudu' program to every household in the state. He said that only those who work are given positions and those who are with the people are given leadership opportunities. He asked the cadre to work hard in the coming elections so that they stay in power for the next 30 years.



Chandrababu met district leaders and activists at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam. He spoke on the occasion stating that people's participation in the party should be increased and activists should work hard to get a large number of people to join the party.

"Those who help the party financially have better chances in the future and opportunities in the future are offered based on performance and other services," Naidu said. The TDP chief advised cadre not be afraid of cases and opined it is his responsibility to set up a tribunal and resolve all cases. Naidu alleged that Jagan has made a phycho for each village and made the state bankrupt.