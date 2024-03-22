  • Menu
Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
Visakhapatnam: Maintaining oral health should be made an integral part of daily routine and there is a need to create awareness about it among children, said director of V Dental Hospital KMK Ramesh.

On the occasion of the ‘World Oral Health Day’, an oral health awareness programme for children was organised at a preschool. Sharing his observations, Ramesh stated that a person’s overall health depends largely on oral health.

Dental surgeon B Raghu explained that healthy habits such as brushing teeth twice a day in a proper manner, having a medical examination by a dentist once in six months and eating a balanced diet can prevent dental problems.

As part of the programme, free dental examination was conducted for the children at the school. Best smile awards were given to the children, who practiced good oral hygiene.present.

