CITU to observe ‘Korikela Dinam’ on July 10

Visakhapatnam: Demanding to end anti-labour policies of the NDA government at the Centre that came to power for the third consecutive term, the CITU is staging a protest on July 10 under the banner of ‘Korikela Dinam’, announced CITU Visakhapatnam district general secretary RKSV Kumar.

Speaking at a district-level meeting held at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Township here on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP government was preparing to implement the labour codes.

He mentioned that after the formation of the NDA governments both at the Centre and the State, they intend to prepare to implement the anti-labour laws. Kumar pointed out that 29 labour laws and four labour codes are in favour of the corporate managements.Similarly, the CITU leaders decided to fight against the Centre’s privatisation move. Their demands include halting National Monetisation Pipeline and implementing minimum wages of Rs 26,000 per month along with providing job security to contract workers, equal pay for equal work, enforcing the old pension scheme and withdrawing the new pension scheme.

As part of the ‘Korikela Dinam’, the protest will be launched on July 10 across the country. Among others, CITU leaders P Mani, B Jagan, P Venkat Reddy and S Jyoteeswara Rao were present.