Civic body keen on providing a clean environment in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is constantly working to provide a refreshing environment to the city people.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the Mayor said that the GVMC has introduced a programme ‘Eco Vizag’ with five key elements — Eco Clean, Eco Green, Eco Blue, Eco Zero Plastic and Eco Zero Pollution — with a strong determination to make Visakhapatnam an eco-friendly city.

Hari Venkata Kumari stated that on the first Sunday of every month, the seashore cleaning programme is being organised and officials take part in removing litter from the shores.

Speaking about development works carried out across GVMC, the Mayor informed that 967 works have been undertaken to the tune of Rs 205 crore for the year 2023-24. Of them, 332 works have been completed and remaining works are in progress which will be completed in a timely manner.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari said that as part of the development plan of the wards, 938 works have been undertaken in 98 wards with an estimated investment of Rs 148 crore, while 577 works have been completed and the rest of works are in different stages.

The Mayor said the GVMC focused on developing roads in the city. She said that Rs 140 crore works have been proposed to widen and beautify 25 main roads within the corporation limits in two phases.

Stressing the importance of road repair works, she said apart from laying new roads, 13,325 potholes were covered investing Rs 16 crore in all zones.

This apart, she said that 16 works have been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore for the development of various junctions across the city, two works have been completed and the rest of them are in different stages.

GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma said the civic body is striving hard towards achieving the top position in Swachh Survekshan Survey 2023. Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Satheesh, floor leader Banala Srinivas were present.