CM Naidu examines Polavaram left canal at Darlapudi

Anakapalli: As a part of his maiden visit to undivided Visakhpatnam after becoming Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, N Chandrababu Naidu visited Polavaram left canal at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Accompanied by Home Minister V. Anitha, MP CM Ramesh, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, among others, the Chief Minister took stock of the status of the canal by interacting with the officials concerned.

Further, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Bhogapuram Airport to inspect the work in progress and proceed to Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone where he will inaugurate two companies and interact with the park employees.

At Visakhapatnam Airport, the CM will discuss pending projects with the officials concerned.