CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his election promise: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: With the creation of 56 corporations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in the hearts of the BCs forever, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday.



Hailing the announcement of the chairmen, chairpersons and directors of the BC Corporations, the Minister said the government cares for the BCs and it's the first time that the State formed 56 corporations for the BCs.

At a press conference held here, the Minister alleged that the previous TDP government had only considered backward castes for vote bank.

The Minister reiterated that the Chief Minister formed the BC corporations and fulfilled the promise made during the 'Padayatra'.

Srinivasa Rao flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and their followers for opposing every move of the State government. The newly nominated BC chairpersons Kola Guruvulu and P Sujatha were felicitated on the occasion.

City party president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad, party leaders KK Raju, Ravi Reddy, Bheemunipatnam constituency in-charge Muttamsetti Mahesh and others participated in the programme.