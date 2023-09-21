Come Dasara, CM Jagan to work from Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The muhurat has finally been fixed as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in the cabinet meeting that the state administration will commence Vizag operations from Dasara.

Although the Chief Minister has been reiterating it for quite some time on several occasions in the past few months that he would administer from Visakhapatnam soon, the shift now seems to be apparent.

Even as the four blocks at Rushikonda reached the final phase, work towards the completion of the building is proceeding at a fast pace.

Apart from laying BT roads along the premises, a power substation is also getting ready at Rushikonda where Vangi, Kalinga, Gajapathi and Vizianagaram blocks are being facilitated.

From the beginning of the project, the YSRCP ministers and MLAs maintained that the government is working on a tourist project uphill. However, it needs to be seen whether they will give clarity of the building works undertaken at the hills now.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court constituted a committee involving environmentalists in response to a PIL filed against construction happening at Rushikonda violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

In August, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath hinted that the Chief Minister is all set to give a Dasara gift to the people of Visakhapatnam.



Earlier, YSRCP North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy mentioned that the Chief Minister is looking forward to shifting to the city once the legal hurdles get ironed out.

Right from the beginning of the project, the ruling party has been cautious of letting out any information related to it or allowing the Opposition leaders to visit the venue anywhere close to it. Despite repeated attempts made by Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan, TDP leaders and CPI national secretary K Narayana, among others, the police restricted entry to the construction spot at Rushikonda.

With the Chief Minister reiterating that he is shifting to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the district officials are now on their toes to complete the project at the earliest.