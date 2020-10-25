Compensation will be paid to farmers soon: Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand inspected the flooded crops and fields in Rajala village in Rambilli mandal along with Revenue and Agriculture Department officials on Saturday.

He interacted with farmers and assured them that the list of beneficiaries will be displayed in the village secretariat. The Collector said concrete measures will be taken to protect the fields from the Sarada river floods in the Rambilli mandal.

Authorities have been instructed to take measures. Agriculture Department officials inquired about how the crops and fields were affected. The District Collector said that appropriate steps would be taken to provide compensation to all the farmers whose crop was damaged at the earliest.