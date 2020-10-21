Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam: 240 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam: Like other cities, Covid-19 cases are showing a decline for the past few weeks in Visakhapatnam.

To continue to keep a check on the spread of the virus, District Collector V Vinay Chand exhorted the officials to increase the testing capacity. Despite the drop in cases, health officials underline the need to follow safety practices meticulously. In the last 24 hours, Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Visakhapatnam district are 240, pushing its tally to 54,678.

While the total number of recoveries increased to 51,928, Visakhapatnam reported one more death on Tuesday. With this, the death toll reached 463. At present, there are 2,287 active cases in Vizag.

Very active clusters are nine, active clusters are 16 and dormant clusters 293. De-notified clusters are 627.