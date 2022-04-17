Cost of lemons goes up

Visakhapatnam: In hot summer months, lemons are the most sought-after citrus shot that many prefer to quench their thirst with. But, like several essential supplies, the cost of lemons has skyrocketed. With soaring temperatures, the demand for lemons has seen an altogether a new high.

In the month of February, a kilo of lemons was priced between Rs.50 and Rs.70. Two months later, the same quantity has crossed Rs.160.

As if the fuel burden is not enough, the common man is now reeling under the hike of vegetable price and other supplies. Apart from a widening demand and supply gap, traders say that the impact of the fuel hike has eventally fallen on the lemons as the transport cost has gone up as well.

While four medium-sized lemons are priced at Rs.20 in Rythu Bazaars, the same quantity is being sold at double the price in open market. The bigger ones are being sold at Rs.10 each.

During hot summer season, there will always be a huge demand for lemons, tender coconut water, fruit juices, among other thirst quenchers.

Although the cost of the other thirst quenchers does not see any major variation, the hike saw a large impact on the lemon consumers. Besides, using them for squashes and drinks, lemons are also squeezed in several food items on a regular basis. With growing demand for the citrus fruit, especially in hotter days, the cost of lemons skyrocket in Visakhapatnam.

Estate officers of Rythu Bazaars say that the supply has been largely affected and as a result, their demand has gone up in recent weeks.

However, a similar situation is likely to continue in the markets as the adequate production of the citrus fruit is yet to arrive.