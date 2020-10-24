Couples can now obtain marriage certificates at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Those who intend to tie the nuptial knot at Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple heave a sigh of relief as they can now obtain a marriage certificate. After a gap of almost a decade, the Endowments Department decided to issue marriage certificates to the couples who get married at the Devasthanam.

The issue of marriage certificate at the Devasthanam was paused since 2011 as some of the temple Executive Officers (EO) used to attend court cases for various reasons.

To put an end to uninvited troubles, former EO C Prem Kumar appealed to the department officials to discontinue the issue of marriage certificates to those who get married at the shrine.

In times of the pandemic, darshan, marriages and reservation of accommodation at Devasthanam have come to a grinding halt. However, to recover the lost revenue, the government has decided to recommence the activities that were discontinued a few months ago.

"Earlier, not many were happy to enter the wedlock at the shrine as they will not be obtaining marriage certificate. But now, even in those temples where the issue of marriage certificate was discontinued will resume across the State. Based on the orders from the department, Simhachalam Devasthanam will also issue the marriage certificate henceforth," explains V Trinadha Rao, EO of the Devasthanam.

The marriage parties have to pay Rs 250 as registration charges and submit their wedding invite, photographs, Aadhaar cards, among other documents to get the certificate.

Considering the capacity of Gajapathi choultry uphill along with Pushkarini choultry and TTD Kalyanamandapam downhill, about 50 weddings can be conducted at Simhachalam premises. With bookings for the ensuing marriages trickling in, Simhachalam is soon going to don a festive look as many look forward to suitable 'muhurtam' to tie the nuptial knot.