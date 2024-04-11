CPI vows loan waiver, scrapping of CPS

Loan waiver to farmers, implementation of M S Swaminathan Commission recommendations on support prices to crops, scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme are some of the elections promises figured in the CPI manifesto for the state, which was released by party state secretary K Ramakrisna here on Wednesday. The party is contesting in one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats as part of INDIA bloc which has Congress as major partner, in the state.



The manifesto, prepared by a five-member committee constituted exclusively for the purpose, was released at the state party office.



In its manifesto, the party among others also promised regularisation of outsourced and contract employees in government departments, social justice and distribution of cultivable lands to the eligible poor and implementation of pro-farmers policies.



Ramakrishna told the media that the five-member committee finalised the manifesto after consulting experts on various subjects and studying the problems of the people.

He said both ruling YSRCP and the main opposition party TDP are levelling allegations against each and other, skirting the real problems of the people in the state. He said one party is saying pension of Rs 3,000 distributed to the people and another party is promising Rs 4,000 pension to the old people.

He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had announced honorarium of Rs 10,000 to village and ward volunteers while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is promising that he would sign first on file of extending volunteer system after winning elections.



Ramakrishna alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi had grossly failed to fulfill promises like announcement of support price to the farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and providing two crore jobs every year in the country.



He appealed to the voters to vote for the INDIA bloc parties in the elections and defeat the ruling YSRCP and NDA alliance parties.



CPI assistant state secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, former MLC Jalli Wilson, senior leader G Obulesu, K V V Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samaakhya State general secretary P Durga Bhavani and other leaders were present.

