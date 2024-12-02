Live
Creative programme to fight against climate change
Visakhapatnam: Focusing on ‘Art for Change- Visualising Climate Change,’ Progressive Artists League (PAL) organised a creative programme at the beach road on Sunday. People from different parts of the city, including children and adults participated enthusiastically in the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the PAL organisers said that the event was held with an intention of using art as a medium to create awareness about climate change, one of the biggest challenges faced today and called for united efforts to combat it.
A majority of participants expressed their views highlighting climate change through painting on the roads, holding placards and painting on charts.
The viewers were impressed by the pictures made by the schoolchildren indicating the causes of the problem. The pictures focused on how resources have been exploited impacting the climate.
Members of the PAL opined that the global challenge would not be solved until the multinational companies and stakeholders come together to work coordinating with each other and fight against the pollution.