CREDAI property expo from Nov 29

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) unveiled a brochure for its10thproperty expo here on Saturday.

The expo aims to provide a comprehensive platform for homebuyers and real estate stakeholders, said CREDAI chapter chairman KSRK Raju. “Our goal is to bring all stakeholders under one roof, making it easier for potential buyers to make decisions on their dream homes,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, president V Dharmender said that the property expo would create awareness about eco-friendly apartment and house construction happening in the city. Expo convenor Ch Govinda Raju stated that the expo will feature 80 stalls showcasing over 100 projects, including flats, plots, villas, luxury homes, and gated community buildings. Banks will offer special discounts, deals, and instant loan approvals, making it a one-stop destination for the buyers. Honourable secretary V Sreenu, DGM of SBI-Visakhapatnam Pankaj Kumar, state general secretary B Srinivas Rao, vice president E Ashok Kumar, joint secretaries K Srinivas, P Narasimha Rao, G Karthik were present.The three-day-long event is scheduled to take place at Gadiraju Palace and convention centre at the beach road from November 29 to

December 1.