Cruise terminal project to get finishing touches by April-end

Visakhapatnam: The proposed cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam, which is set to strengthen the potential of the tourism sector, is expected to be ready by April-end As 60 percent of the world-class cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) nearing completion, the Rs 96.05-crore project is expected to be ready for inauguration by May-end.

Taken up as part of the Sagarmala project, the collaborative endeavour of the Ministry of Tourism and Visakhapatnam Port Authority is getting grounded at an estimated cost of Rs 64.24 crore for the berth and Rs 31.81 crore for the terminal building facilitated at the outer harbour. Given the pace of work onsite, the project is likely to get wrapped up by April-end.

The berth with state-of-the-art technology is being awarded to Radha Krishna Engineering Constructions wherein 80 percent of the work inched towards completion, while another contractor Sri Balaji Engineering Constructions is taking care of the building part. "With a total built-up area for passenger terminal building extending up to 4,580-sq m, the berth and building of the project are almost in the finishing stage. Barring a few last-minute touches, a substantial quantum of work related to the cruise terminal will be over by April-end. In all likelihood, it would be ready for inauguration by May-end," shares Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao with The Hans India.





Currently, interior work is in progress. The project will be facilitated in an area of 12,660 sq m. With an accommodation capacity of 2,000 passengers and the berth extending up to 330 m, it can handle a 300-m long cruise vessel with ease. Once the cruise terminal in the city gets operational, it would give the much-needed boost not just to the Indian cruise market but also to the allied sectors. Further, it would aid Visakhapatnam to become one of the sought-after tourism destinations as well.











