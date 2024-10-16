Customer wins prizes every hour at CMR

Visakhapatnam: A number of customers won prizes in the biggest festive dhamaka introduced by the CMR Shopping Malls from September 19 as part of the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations, informed the group management. In CMR Shopping Malls located in Telangana, Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Uppal, Hanamkonda, Shadnagar, Hayatnagar, B.H.E.L. and Karimnagar, a lucky draw coupon will be given to the customers on every purchase of Rs.500 and above, stated N Lingamurthy, shopping mall general manager.

Every hour, customers can win an electric rice cooker, grinder, mixer, dinner set, air fryer and LED television set, informed the mall general manager. Similarly, two-wheelers and Maruti Alto K-10 will be presented to customers as bumper prizes. Since the lucky draw is conducted, customers are filling coupons with enthusiasm to win prizes every hour.

So far, more than 2,000 customers won prizes in the festive dhamaka, Lingamurthy added.