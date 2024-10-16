Live
- Heavy Rains along with Strong Winds Expected in AP as low pressure turns depression
- All-India Service officers need to serve people not a place
- National ST panel issues notice to Samagra Shiksha
- Collector A Thameem Ansariya inspects Pothuraju canal
- PCC chief asks partymen to bury hatchet, work unitedly
- Disabled and old-age persons aghast over delay in Aasara pensions
- KTR to present PPT on Musi, Hydra today
- Law To Protect BCs: 8 BC ministers to meet today
- Cong govt’s apathy leading to shutdown of schools: BRS
- Tata Group to churn 5 lakh mfg jobs in 5 yrs
Just In
Customer wins prizes every hour at CMR
Visakhapatnam: A number of customers won prizes in the biggest festive dhamaka introduced by the CMR Shopping Malls from September 19 as part of the...
Visakhapatnam: A number of customers won prizes in the biggest festive dhamaka introduced by the CMR Shopping Malls from September 19 as part of the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations, informed the group management. In CMR Shopping Malls located in Telangana, Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Uppal, Hanamkonda, Shadnagar, Hayatnagar, B.H.E.L. and Karimnagar, a lucky draw coupon will be given to the customers on every purchase of Rs.500 and above, stated N Lingamurthy, shopping mall general manager.
Every hour, customers can win an electric rice cooker, grinder, mixer, dinner set, air fryer and LED television set, informed the mall general manager. Similarly, two-wheelers and Maruti Alto K-10 will be presented to customers as bumper prizes. Since the lucky draw is conducted, customers are filling coupons with enthusiasm to win prizes every hour.
So far, more than 2,000 customers won prizes in the festive dhamaka, Lingamurthy added.