Cycle rally held to promote wellness among women

Holding placards that promote health and wellness, district health officials took out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Flagged off by Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, the event was held as a part of the forthcoming International Women's Day to be celebrated on March 8.





District Medical and Health Officer P Jagadeeswara Rao, DIO S Jeevan Rani, WHO, CDPO B Umavathi along with other officials participated in the cycle rally. It was followed by the formation of a human chain at Satyam junction. The officials highlighted the importance of women's role in various fields Along with health awareness, the rally laid emphasis on early detection of cancer, prevention of plastic use, maintenance of health and fitness regimen, among other healthy practices. The benefits of cycling were explained by the health officials in detail.



