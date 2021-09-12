Cycling for centenary celebrations of BRM

Visakhapatnam: Around 50 riders embarked upon cycling 200-km long distance, stretching Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam and back for 13.5 hours here on Saturday.

Organised as a part of the centenary celebrations of the Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM), Spartans – Pedal N Chain Cycling Club in Visakhapatnam, a cycling club, registered under the Audax India Randonneurs (AIR) and recognised by Audax Club Parisien (ACP) for conducting and Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs) and Audax events across the country, conducted the event.

The endeavour aims to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the BRM that was originally organised in France on 11th Sep 1921, by Audax Club Parisien (ACP).

This signalled the start of the sport of randonneuring, which expanded across France in the 1920s and 1930s before catching on around the world in the 1970s. Back in India, the first ever brevet of a 200-km event was conducted in Mumbai on January 31, 2010.

Randonneuring is a long-distance endurance cycling race with rides of 200, 300, 400, 600 and 1000 kms called Brevets de BRMs. This style of riding is non-competitive in nature and focusses on self-sufficiency.

Participation in randonneuring events is a part of a long tradition that goes back to the beginning of the sport of cycling in France and Italy that give way to friendly camaraderie and perseverance.