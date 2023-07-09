Deer knocked down by vehicle

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): A spotted deer (Chital), which entered into busy national highway was knocked down by an unidentified speedy vehicle. A spotted deer was run over by a speedy vehicle on National Highway -16 at Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal on Saturday.

After receiving the information from locals, forest section officer P Madhu Mohan, K Kesava Narayana and others reached the spot and recovered the dead body of the deer and shifted it to Polipally veterinary hospital for postmortem. Forest officials and locals believe that the deer entered into villages from the hills near by Avanam village of Bheemili mandal.