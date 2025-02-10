Degree college to soon come up in Anandapuram mandal

Visakhapatnam: With the previous government not giving any preference to education of the students, college studies for those residing in and around Anandapuram mandal has become a distant dream as they do not have access to a degree college in the region.

At a time when the funds sanctioned for the college in the YSRCP’s regime is about to get lapsed, the local MLA and district collector paid special attention to it to help the students realise their long pending dream. In line with it, collector MN Harendhira Prasad allocated five acres of land in Anandapuram mandal of Bheemunipatnam constituency for the construction of a degree college.

The funds for the institution will be cancelled in a few days as the previous government did not utilise them. This issue was brought to the attention of the constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao by the authorities.

The MLA appealed to the district collector to allot land at the earliest to serve the purpose and facilitate buildings for students’ convenience. Keeping the need in view, collector allotted the land. The authorities were informed that a new government degree college was sanctioned at Tagarapuvalasa in Sept 2021.

Based on the instructions given by the district collector, revenue officials visited the site at Anandapuram survey no. 309 and 276 (part) covered in an extent of five acres which is suitable for the construction of a degree college building. The venue is more feasible for student accessibility and the available transport facilities would help increase the student enrollment.

According to the district officials, the land in survey No.309-2 was also proposed for a junior college, while survey no.309-1 for the excise department and survey No. 309-4 for Sainik Welfare Bhavan. After four years, the district collector allotted five acres of land for the construction of a college building at Anandapuram.

Funds have already been sanctioned for the purpose to the tune of Rs 5 crore for the construction of college building and necessary infrastructure under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA- RUSA) scheme.