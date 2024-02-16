Delay in releasing list makes TDP-JSP aspirants restive

Rajamahendravaram : Delay in official announcement of candidates by TDP and Jana Sena Party is causing lot of confusion among the rank and file of both parties in Rajanagaram and Rajahmundry rural Assembly constituencies. The cadre of both the parties were enthusiastic with the positive signals that have been coming from the public and are pinning high hopes on winning maximum number of seats, close to clean sweep, here. But the delay in announcing the list is dampening their spirits.

Though some indications to some leaders have gone from respective parties to go ahead with their arrangements to contest, without announcing their names officially it is becoming difficult to go on an aggressive campaign and have proper coordination at the ground level between the alliance partners. Delay in announcement could lead to different social groups pulling in different directions within these two parties.

In some places, Kammas are losing seats and in some places, Kapus are having their seats reduced. The greater the delay, the greater the heartburn among those who fail to get the seats is likely. All want to ensure that the votes do not split and the ruling party lose. But, sacrificing their seat for others is what they are not so willing. Unless the top leadership of these two parties talks to them and convinces them before announcing the names, the dissident groups may create trouble.

Sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is not ready to cede the Rajamahendravaram Rural seat to Jana Sena. It seems that he lobbied in his style and secured the seat. On February 14, an announcement came from TDP on 10 seats. It is said that the name of sitting MLA Chowdary for Rajahmundry Rural has been finalised. But Jana Sena local leaders are not willing to accept it. They feel that this announcement is not official and it is a mind game.

Kandula Durgesh, president of Jana Sena's erstwhile East Godavari district, who is trying for the Rajahmundry rural seat, told The Hans India that the announcement of the seats will be made at the level of top leaders of both the parties. He claimed that it was only claims by the aspirants.

He said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan had given him firm assurance on the Rajahmundry Rural seat. “I have been associated with this constituency for the last 10 years. I am prepared to contest with all necessary resources. Some people are spreading rumours that I am not interested to contest from here for want of resources,” he said..

TDP leader Butchaiah Chowdary says that the decision of the party leadership was in his favour and that is why he is working for the party in the Rajahmundry Rural constituency obeying what the leadership has announced. Having won against all odds in 2019, he is confident that his victory in this election also.

There is similar dispute in Rajanagaram, another constituency in the district. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan himself announced that his party will contest from Rajanagaram. B Balaramakrishna, a Kapu leader has taken up extensive campaign.

But TDP leader Boddu Venkataramana who is from Kamma community and is hoping for a seat here says TDP will certainly contest and win from this constituency. He said the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had told him that no decision as to who would contest from this seat has yet been taken.