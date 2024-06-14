Delegation from Nepal visits VPA

Visakhapatnam: A delegation, led by Iswar Raj Poudel, Consulate General, Embassy of Nepal, Kolkata, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Thursday.

The delegation included Janak Bhatta, Deputy Consulate General, Embassy of Nepal, Kolkata, and Taranath Adhikari, Economic Minister, Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam Port, a premier gateway for Nepalese traffic, achieved a milestone by handling a record 42,550 containers for Nepal during the fiscal year 2023-24. This represents a remarkable 161 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Welcoming the delegation from Nepal, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu held discussions with them, focusing on strategies to further increase the cargo volume in the fiscal year 2024-25. The delegation reviewed the current transit facilities at Visakhapatnam Port, and the potential extension of customs boundary limits.

The VPA chairman assured that all existing facilities for Nepal-bound cargo would continue as per current practices, reaffirming VPA’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s trade growth.