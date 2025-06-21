Deputy CM says PM took yoga to a global platform

Visakhapatnam: Even as yoga was introduced centuries back in Vedas, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took yoga to a global stage.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled how a number of nations came forward to embrace yoga when the draft resolution establishing the IYD was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2014.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that participants will take the 'one earth, one health' theme way forward and make it an integral part of their day.