  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Deputy CM says PM took yoga to a global platform

Deputy CM says PM took yoga to a global platform
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Even as yoga was introduced centuries back in Vedas, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that thePrime Minister Narendra...

Visakhapatnam: Even as yoga was introduced centuries back in Vedas, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took yoga to a global stage.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled how a number of nations came forward to embrace yoga when the draft resolution establishing the IYD was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2014.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that participants will take the 'one earth, one health' theme way forward and make it an integral part of their day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick