Devarapalli gets new village secretariat

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu inaugurated a newly constructed village secretariat building at Devarapalli at a cost of Rs 40 lakh here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government made public services more accessible to the people through the secretariat system. He said the YSRCP government has established a volunteer system like no other state in the country and is facilitating welfare schemes in a transparent manner.

Mutyala Naidu said the state government is giving equal priority to development and welfare schemes. He mentioned that every single family in the state has been benefited from the welfare schemes. The Deputy CM expressed confidence that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government will gain power once again.

With the support of Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, a land adjacent to the newly established park in the mandal has been allotted to the Sathya Sai Social Building. The Deputy Chief Minister assured to contribute Rs.5 lakh for the construction of the social building.

YSRCP district vice president Bhaskara Rao, MPP Rajeshwari Bhaskar, leaders B Baburao, ZPTC Karri Satyam and other leaders participated in the programme.