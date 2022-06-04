Development of Rushikonda should be transparent: BJP

Visakhapatnam: When BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao along with MLC PVN Madhav, party state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Medapati Raveendra tried to visit Rushikonda to take stock of the situation, their entry to the spot was denied by the police here on Friday.

Wondering about the denial, the MP asked why the government is so discreet about the development in Rushikonda. "Even the cottages in the area have been flattened in a hasty manner in the garb of development. However, there is no clue about what is being constructed at Rushikonda. Is it a 'palace' or the proposed seven-star-hotel?" the MP questioned, adding that they were not allowed to gain access to the place that earned blue flag certification. He asked the government to provide complete details of the development taking place at Rushikonda, make it accessible to the public and decode the mystery of the place.

Earlier, speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries, Narasimha Rao expressed disappointment over the state government for not identifying the beneficiaries and providing them houses in the state under PMAY.