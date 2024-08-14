  • Menu
Dino Park at RK Beach goes up in flames

Dino Park at RK Beach goes up in flames
Visakhapatnam: An amusement park located at RK Beach went up in flames on Tuesday. Although a part of the zone caught fire initially, it rapidly spread to the rest of the areas in the premises.

Located in the heart of the Beach Road, fire broke out at the robotics walkway of the facility and it started spreading fast, emanating thick smoke.

The fire tenders and police rushed to the spot as soon as they were alerted by the staff. It created a sense of panic among residents of the Beach Road, passersby and tourists as the Dino Park went up in flames even as the fire tenders tried to bring the situation under control.

Fortunately, the park remained closed at the time of the accident as the facility will open for children in the evenings. The police launched the investigation but the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. According to police, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.

However, fire accidents continue to recur in the city. Recently, Seven Hills Hospital caught fire due to a short circuit.

