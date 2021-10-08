Discourage tipplers; stop littering menace

Linking of Aadhaar with liquor sales has many advantages.

One, it will reduce the menace of empty bottles strewn across the place, near drainages and street corners, as it would become easy to track culprits and punish such irresponsible people.

Tipplers are spending most of the money they get from government welfare schemes under direct money transfer on alcohol.

Even if the money is deposited in the accounts of women, the tipplers force them to part with it for their habit of consuming liquor.

Linking of Aadhaar to liquor sales will also help in checking these practices as such people can be removed from the list of beneficiaries.

Sodadasi Sudhakar, PCC Secretary, Visakhapatnam

