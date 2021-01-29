East Coast Railway GM opens mobile health kiosk in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Vidya Bhushan inspected various facilities at Visakhapatnam railway station.

As part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, he inaugurated a mobile health kiosk at platform No:1 along with Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava. Set up under the non-fare revenue initiative, a passenger at the premises can avail 30 kinds of tests at a cost of Rs 100.

A mobile health kiosk- 'Health on Wheels' is also a part of the new initiative which is available at the platform on demand. Interacting with the Meri Saheli team, Vidya Bhushan lauded the efforts of the women RPF team in rescuing the children and averting girl child trafficking.

Further, he commissioned the new 350-watt rooftop solar photovoltaic plant constructed on platform shelters. The plant can generate 1,200 units a day and will save Rs 10 lakh per year for railways. Later, he inspected the renovated Jan-ahar, the food court and appreciated the adoption of modern equipment for cooking, storage and serving purposes.

Vidya Bhushan inaugurated the renovated reserve lounge on platform No:1. Among other amenities, GM also visited the theme park Van Vihar Park developed at Marripalem Railway Colony.