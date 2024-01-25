EC allots glass symbol to Jana Sena Party

Mangalagiri : The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders on Wednesday allotting the glass symbol to Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the forthcoming elections, according to an email sent by the ECI to the party headquarters here, party’s political secretary P Hari Prasad said here on Wednesday.

The ECI issued orders to the Chief Electoral Officer of AP to allot the glass symbol to the candidates who are contesting on behalf of the Jana Sena party.

Hari Prasad recalled that the Jana Sena Party candidates contested the last elections in AP and the recent elections for Telangana Assembly also on glass symbol.

This time also, the Jana Sena candidates would contest the elections on glass symbol since the Election Commission of India allotted this time also the same symbol to the party. The copy of the orders issued by the Election Commission of India was handed over to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan by party’s legal cell chairman Ivana Sambasiva Pratap here on Wednesday.