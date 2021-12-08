Eco Retreat Odisha adds more destinations to its list

Visakhapatnam: From a single destination in 2019 that confined to Chandrabhaga in Konark to covering five locations the following year, Odisha Tourism now stretches its 'Eco Retreat' to seven exotic places of the state's tourist circuit.



In an endeavour to tap tourism potential after being rattled by the pandemic for long, Odisha Tourism bounces back with its annual Eco Retreat Odisha campaign for the third consecutive time.

Along with the Bhitarkanika National Park, Konark and hill stations of Daringbadi, the third edition of the campaign goes beyond temples and allows tourists to explore the lesser-known beaches of Pati Sonapur, Pentha and Chandrabhaga as well. Built across the mighty Mahanadi River, Asia's longest earthen dam Hirakud is one of the prime highlights of the 'glamping' festival.

The corona pandemic has certainly made people more travel-conscious. Most of them prefer to fill their vacation calendar with road trip itineraries that require less travel time for apparent reasons.

With proximity between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh being an added advantage, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation is promoting 'Odisha By Road' through a three-month-long Eco Retreat Odisha festival that starts from December 15. "Odisha has been witnessing increasing domestic tourists from West Bengal followed by Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The demand is mostly for the golden triangle tour – Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark. Also, Chilika, one of the largest brackish water lagoons in Asia that attracts migratory birds, tops the itinerary chart among the explorers. With an easy access to the road, the idea is to encourage travellers to avail it to the full through the campaign," says PK Chand, Divisional Manager of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, after concluding a road show in Visakhapatnam.

With two new destinations – Pati Sonapur and Koraput adding to the list of the three-month-long glamping festival, the Eco Retreat aims at reviving the tourism sector and allowing tourists to explore a delightful experience that includes local cuisines, tribal hinterlands, wildlife and adventure.

A view of the 13th-century Sun temple at Konark



