ECoR prepares for Asani

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the earlier devastating cyclones in view, ECoR has taken necessary measures for early restoration of train traffic and railway tracks and to meet challenges posed by cyclone Asani.

Round the clock disaster management cell has been set up at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan and also at divisional headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur. To address the issues, helpline desks have been opened at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road stations on Tuesday.

ECoR has taken steps in positioning of special teams for early restoration of tracks, signalling system and electrification, etc.

Diesel locomotives were kept in position for utilisation in case of any failure of electricity. ECoR is keeping a watchful eye at all the stations in Howrah-Chennai main line in its jurisdiction, including branch lines.

General Manager (I/c), East Coast Railway has directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth train operations.

In order to ensure free flow of rainwater, catch water drains and side drains were cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions on Monday and Tuesday.

Arrangements were made not to allow water to stagnate o¬n the track and station yards.

Patrolmen are positioned to protect trains from any unforeseen incident. Stationary patrolmen and watchmen along with mobile patrolmen were deployed in vulnerable sections.

Arrangements are in place to stock sufficient quantities of track and bridge repair reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations. The engineering relief vans and their equipment are kept ready. Bridge materials have been kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement. ECoR is in constant touch with India Meteorological Department and getting weather alerts.