ED officials carry out raids in MVV's residence

Visakhapatnam: In a sudden development that took place on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at former MP MVV Satyanarayana's residence located at Lawson's Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

It is learnt that the raids were held in connection with the liquor case. According to sources, cash earned through liquor trade was said to be distributed in North Andhra along various routes, including sea route.

Based on the evidence collected in the case, the ED officials launched the raid at the former MP's house.

Meanwhile, the gates of MVV's residence remained locked.

Further details are yet to be awaited.