‘Empowering women through free skill devpt programmes’

SriSathya Sai Seva Organisations place special emphasis on upliftment of economically weaker sections of society, empowering women through free skill development programmes, said state president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Andhra Pradesh Lakshmana Rao.

After visiting the Chinamushidiwada Bhajan Mandali Mandir under the aegis of the Simhachalam Samithi in Visakhapatnam district, he said that imparting practical skills like tailoring to financially underprivileged women enable them to achieve self-reliance and lead a dignified life, which is one of the key service objectives of the organisation.

Later, a sewing machine was presented to a woman trainee who successfully completed the free tailoring training programme conducted for a month.

Further, Lakshmana Rao also emphasised the importance of strengthening Bal Vikas activities, stating that nurturing human values and spiritual awareness among children is essential for building a morally strong society.

He suggested that the ‘Nithya Narayana Seva’ programme (free food distribution to the needy) should be expanded so that food can be served daily to the weaker sections.

Also, writing pad kits were distributed to Class X students. The programme was held in the presence of PRSN Naidu, district president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, D Raghava Rao, state service wing joint coordinator, among others.