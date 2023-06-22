ENC celebrates World Hydrography Day

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 102nd World Hydrography Day celebrations, over 50 students from Visvodaya School, Visakhapatnam visited Hydrography Survey complex and INS Nirupak, the hydrographic survey ship, at Eastern Naval Command.

The students were briefed on various survey activities undertaken by the hydrographic department which contributes to the production of marine charts for the safety of mariners at sea.

During the visit, they were given a demonstration of state-of-the-art survey equipment and their application in hydrographic surveying.