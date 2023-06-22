Live
- Rahul questions PM's silence on Manipur, says all-party meeting not imp for him
- Nadda to visit Odisha today
- Telangana Martyrs Memorial: Significance, Photos, and Everything You Need to Know Here
- ACB continues raids on Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner
- Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update; Eligible devices and How to download it
- Firing Exchange Between Armed Miscreants And Assam Rifles In Manipur
- KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital
- Yogi implements LADCS to provide free legal aid to poor
- Anjali’s special film goes to the sets
- Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ makes OTT debut
ENC celebrates World Hydrography Day
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: As part of the 102nd World Hydrography Day celebrations, over 50 students from Visvodaya School, Visakhapatnam visited Hydrography...
Visakhapatnam: As part of the 102nd World Hydrography Day celebrations, over 50 students from Visvodaya School, Visakhapatnam visited Hydrography Survey complex and INS Nirupak, the hydrographic survey ship, at Eastern Naval Command.
The students were briefed on various survey activities undertaken by the hydrographic department which contributes to the production of marine charts for the safety of mariners at sea.
During the visit, they were given a demonstration of state-of-the-art survey equipment and their application in hydrographic surveying.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS