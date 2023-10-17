Ensure cleanliness at beaches, CM tells officials

Visakhapatnam: Advanced beach cleaning vehicles are essential for the cleaning of Visakhapatnam beaches, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



After inaugurating six beach cleaning machines introduced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore here on Monday, the Chief Minister said pollution can be prevented by removing the garbage from the beaches of Visakhapatnam through these vehicles and clean beaches would attract a number of tourists to the city.

The Chief Minister watched a digital presentation to know the performance of the machines. He sat for a while in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The officials and representatives of the vehicle manufacturers were advised to install air conditioning in the driver’s cabin.

Further, Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the beaches of Visakhapatnam should be very clean and modern beach cleaning vehicles are necessary for the conservation of the coast.

Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi and GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma explained to the Chief Minister that these machines were manufactured with German technology and the company would provide maintenance for three years.

The representatives of Pamtec Enviro Systems Pvt Ltd explained to the Chief Minister that if 100 people clean a 100 meter wide and 2-km long beach area in a day, a machine would clean the same area in just eight hours.

They mentioned that wastes and pollutants in 10-inch deep layers of sand on the beach can be efficiently removed and cleared in a short time at a low cost.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, district in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini, YSRCP regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders were present.