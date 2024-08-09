Live
- Collector inspects site for Oberoi hotel development
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 09 August, 2024
- Is Kakani the new YSRCP chief of Nellore district?
- Sachivalayam staff told to be accountable to people
- Madiga Teachers want govt to implement SC classification
- Laws yet to bring change in the lives of tribals
- ‘India’s vast natural resources crucial for ‘Atmanirbharta’, Viksit Bharat’
- TDP, YSRCP in a tug of war over MLC seat
- FAPCCI elects Satyanarayana as VP
- Petty allegations, teacher transfer issues mar Edn dept
Just In
FAPCCI elects Satyanarayana as VP
Visakhapatnam: Managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd Arumilli Satyanarayana was elected as vice-president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh...
Visakhapatnam: Managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd Arumilli Satyanarayana was elected as vice-president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) by the managing committee of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Arumilli Satyanarayana is a mechanical engineering graduate and managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd since 2010. Earlier, he was an executive director in the same company.
Having a vast experience in the line of paint manufacturing over a period of 32 years, he had established multiple manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.
During his tenure, he developed cordial business relations with suppliers, customers and industry leaders. Under his leadership, the company received a national award for best quality products from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.