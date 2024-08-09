  • Menu
FAPCCI elects Satyanarayana as VP

Managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd A Satyanarayana elected as vice-president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry
Managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd A Satyanarayana elected as vice-president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Visakhapatnam: Managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd Arumilli Satyanarayana was elected as vice-president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) by the managing committee of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Arumilli Satyanarayana is a mechanical engineering graduate and managing director of Coromandel Paints Private Ltd since 2010. Earlier, he was an executive director in the same company.

Having a vast experience in the line of paint manufacturing over a period of 32 years, he had established multiple manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.

During his tenure, he developed cordial business relations with suppliers, customers and industry leaders. Under his leadership, the company received a national award for best quality products from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

