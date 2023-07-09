‘Farmers Day’ observed in Manyam, Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Parvarthipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts celebrated ‘Farmers Day’ (Rythu Dinotsavam) in memory of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on Saturday.

As many as 324 farmers in Vizianagaram district received Rs 50.14 lakhs for crop insurance compensation and in Parvathipuram 10,978 farmers claimed the insurance worth of Rs 6.59 crores.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that farming community and, its allied sectors are satisfied under the ruling of YSRCP government. He said that the Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy personally witnessed the struggles of the farmers during his Padayatra and solve their problems after becoming CM. “We started Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to provide input subsidy to farmers,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora took part in the programme organised in Salur and

inaugurated agri-tech lab constructed with a cost of Rs 1.05 crores.

Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is committed for welfare of farmers and making agriculture a profitable enterprise. Jagananna government is standing with farmers through its revolutionary initiatives such as YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, input subsidy, Paddy procurement etc., he said.

The Chief Minister is also inaugurating 52 Dr YSR agri testing labs developed with an expenditure with a cost of Rs 63.96 crores, he said.