Farmers gearing up for kharif, wait for more rain

Vizianagaram: Farmers in the district are preparing paddy fields for kharif activities and waiting for sufficient rainfall to sow the seeds.

Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are agriculture-based regions where 75 per cent people depend up on agriculture and horticulture. The farmers started ploughing paddy fields, especially small parcels, for paddy nurseries on Yeruvaka pournami on June 21 and have been waiting for sufficient rainfall to sow seeds.

But due to less rainfall for the past few days, the broadcasting of seeds has not been going at optimal speed. Paddy is cultivated in an extent of 90,000 hectare in kharif in the district and so far, farmers broadcast seeds in less than 200 hectare only.

Joint director of agriculture K T Rama Rao said that their department is ready to support the farmers in all aspects by getting the 42,000 quintals of paddy seeds and fertilisers. Coming few days would be favourable for farmers as the rainfall would be more and the farmers can start their kharif works. He said that the present weather conditions are suitable for summer crops like sesame and others. The agriculture department staff is touring villages and mingling with farmers, sensitising them regarding the kharif, explaining easy methods to transplant the paddy, the JD said.

The recent showers are helpful to the farmers and now it’s the right time for broadcast seeds and the coming days the conditions will be more favourable to them.

The district received 26.9 mm rainfall on Thursday. Badangi received 149.4 mm, Rajam 48.6 mm and Santhakaviti 41.2 mm. Vegetable farmers are happy with the recent showers as it would help crops like brinjal, tomato, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, leafy vegetable. Prices of vegetables will come down as the new produce will arrive in the market. The prices are beyond the capacity of common people currently.

Joint director of agriculture K T Rama Rao observing sesame crop in a field.