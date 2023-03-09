Fervour marks Women's Day celebrations in port city

Visakhapatnam: The city wore a festive look as several organisations hosted various events markingInternational Women's Day in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

For the first time, Indian Medical Association-Women Doctors' Wing (WDW) conducted state-level women's day celebrations that witnessed participation of women from various fields. Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi highlighted how a woman takes diverse roles in day to day life and excels in respective arenas.

Delivering his address, former joint director of CBI V V Lakshmi Narayana, who attended as guest of honour, said real empowerment of women will be achieved only when women are allowed to make independent decisions. State president of IMA G Ravi Krishna, former principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar, IMA-WDW president G Hema Latha, among others felicitated women from diverse fields on the occasion.

INS Circars



INS Circars celebrated International Women's Day recently. The event commenced with a brief presentation on Women's Day, the role of women in the society and recent GoI schemes for upliftment of women and their empowerment. A few women employees of the unit also shared challenges and how they overcame them with the support and assistance of friends, colleagues, superiors.

VPA



Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrated the International Women's Day at Port Sagaramala Conventions. Participating in the event as chief guest, Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairman K Rama Mohana Rao appreciated the women's wing of the port for their efforts in creating a good working atmosphere on the premises. He further added that women employees play a major role in development of the port, advising them to work hard and bring laurels to the organisation. Women employees of the port organised a host of cultural programmes and skits. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various events conducted by the port's women's wing.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said women should play an active role towards changing the society. At the International Women's Day celebrations organised under the aegis of KNR Foundation at Gajuwaka here on Wednesday, the MP said women should excel in all fields and not be confined to the kitchen.

During the programme, women, who excelled in various fields, were felicitated.

Foundation chairman Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said women make their presence felt in every domain with their grit and determination.

BJP leaders Suhasini Anand, Karanam Reddy Jyoti, Sharada Subrahmanyam, national best teacher recipient Krishna Veni and other women from diverse fields participated in the celebrations.

GVMC organised medical camps in all zones on the occasion of the IWD. Along with a team of doctors who examined the visitors, the camp was attended by zonal commissioners.

Marking the occasion, Care Hospitals organised a programme. Lauding the services of the hospital, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, who attended as chief guest, appreciated women who came forward to render services in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. She later launched a women wellness health check package. It consists of calcium, Iron, vitamin D and thyroid test kits.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Vadhiparti of the hospital said for every successful man, there will be a woman behind.