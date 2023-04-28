Visakhapatnam: Fire accident at a shopping mall

Visakhapatnam: A thick smoke came out of a shopping mall located at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals ran out of the nearby houses watching the smoke. The incident happened at Yuva Rani Shopping Mall in Gopalapatnam on Thursday night.



Following the alert received from the locals, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Fortunately, no injuries reported so far.

However, a huge property damage is estimated by the mall personnel. Further details are awaited as the firefighters are still on the job.

The reason for the fire accident is yet to be known.