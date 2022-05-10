Flight services from Visakhapatnam halted amid Cyclone Asani, high alert issued

The cyclone Asani is having a severe impact on the state of Andhra Pradesh. The intensity of the storm was particularly high in north Coastal Andhra districts, which have become turbulent. Authorities are forecasting heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.



The Meteorological Department officials issued a yellow alert for the respective districts. The storm is expected to bring gusts of 40 to 60 kmph along the coast.

Meanwhile, several flights were cancelled due to cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal. All Indigo flights from Visakhapatnam were cancelled as a precautionary measure. Indigo announced on Tuesday morning that it was cancelling a total of 23 services and also informed about cancellation of Air Asia's Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Bangalore-Visakhapatnam flights.



The companies said they had cancelled their services as a precautionary measure due to strong winds in the wake of the cyclone.