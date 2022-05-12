Flights from Vizag remain cancelled for second day

Visakhapatnam: For the second consecutive day, several flights landing and departing from Visakhapatnam Airport remain cancelled.



In 2014, all flights in Visakhapatnam were cancelled for a few days due to the severe cyclonic storm HudHud.

Followed by Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, the flight services were suspended for a while.

Barring a few cancellations, Visakhapatnam Airport did not suspend much of the air services later.

However, after a long while, all the flight services in Visakhapatnam were withdrawn due to the severe cyclonic storm Asani on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 56 flights were cancelled by various airlines as a part of the precautionary measure. All IndiGo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures), Air Asia (4 arrivals and 4 departures), Air India (2 arrivals and 2 departures) were suspended.

However, SpiceJet decided to operate Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad service and SCOOT airlines operated international flight T580/Tr581 Singapore-Visakhapatnam-Singapore service.

Those arriving from far flung destinations experienced inconvenience due to the withdrawal of air services as their complete itinerary was affected due to the development.

All the flights flying off in and out of the port city were cancelled on Tuesday in view of the severe cyclonic storm Asani moving closer to Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to the Airport director K Srinivasa Rao, the flight services will resume as usual from Thursday.

Train cancellation



Meanwhile, keeping the prevailing cyclonic storm Asani in view, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam (17267/17268) remains cancelled.