Follow healthy lifestyle to prevent liver diseases, people told

Visakhapatnam: District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad stated that people should have awareness about liver diseases and Hepatitis could be well controlled through a healthy lifestyle.

Marking the ‘World Hepatitis Day’, an awareness rally and camp were organised by the Andhra Medical College, KGH’s Gastroenterology and Microbiology departments here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector suggested that everyone should be aware of liver diseases like Hepatitis B and C and have to focus on preventive measures.

He explained that the risk of Hepatitis B and C diseases are gradually increasing and if neglected it can lead to long term health problems.

Thousands of people die of liver infection worldwide every year, he explained.

Harendhira Prasad mentioned that Hepatitis B vaccine should be administered to children within 24 hours of their birth. Alcoholics are more prone to liver diseasea, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, AMC Principal G Butchi Raju mentioned that for the past few years, a programme ‘Central Viral Hepatitis Control’ has been conducted with the help of the Central government at King George Hospital.

It aimed at helping patients suffering from liver diseases.

Along with Hepatitis screening, free medicines are provided here to prevent cancer and liver diseases, he informed.

Later, the Collector inaugurated a medical camp for free liver tests along with the chief doctors.

Senior gastroenterologists Peda Veerraju, KGH gastroenterologist LRS Girinadh and a team of doctors participated in the programme.