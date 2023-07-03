For tomato buyers, relief comes through subsidy rate

Visakhapatnam: With a kilo of tomato crossing Rs 100 in the retail market, the government has started providing the essential commodity at a subsidised rate in Rythu Bazaars across Visakhapatnam district from Sunday. Currently, this facility has been made available in three rythu bazaars of the city.

Tomato prices have been increasing day by day for the past two weeks. Some retail outlets were selling it for Rs.120 per kg.

Keeping the hike of the tomatoes in view, agriculture marketing department officials made arrangements to launch special stalls at rythu bazaars on a subsidy price of Rs.50 per kg.

On Sunday, tomato counters were set up in MVP Colony, Gopalapatnam and Seethammadhara rythu bazaars of the city. Four special stalls have been provided in the bazaar for the purpose. With this, buyers were able to access tomatoes at one place without waiting in long queues. Ration card, Aadhaar card, etc were asked to get a kg of tomatoes at the counters. Officials of the marketing department said that they would continue to sell the commodity at subsidised rates till the prices are brought under control. Such facilities would be made available in other rythu bazaars of the city.